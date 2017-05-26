Barrick says ops hit by Tanzania export ban equal 6% of its 2017 gold outlook

Barrick Gold (ABX +0.1% ) says two mines at its 63.9%-owned Acacia Mining, which account for ~6% of its 2017 production guidance, are affected by Tanzania's concentrate export ban.

ABX says its current FY 2017 guidance includes a contribution of 545K-575K oz. of gold from Acacia at an all-in sustaining production cost of $880-$920/oz.; in total, Acacia accounts for ~10% of ABX's 2017 gold production guidance of 5.3M-5.6M oz. of gold.

ABX says it will evaluate any necessary adjustments to its full-year outlook if Acacia determines a revision to its own guidance is required.