Garmin to appeal ITC ruling against it on sonar

Garmin (GRMN +1.1% ) says it's going to appeal an initial determination at the International Trade Commission that it violated a previous order over its sonar products.

The dispute stems from action brought by Navico Inc. An administrative law judge has now determined that Garmin's sale of some DownVü sonar products violated December 2015 orders that came from the previous Navico-Garmin investigation.

The judge is recommending a fine of $37M against Garmin, though the company will seek an ITC review and look for a final determination in August.

The ruling doesn't impact customers or dealers, the company says, and has no impact on its products with ClearVü sonar.