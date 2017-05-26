U.S. rig count notches 19th straight weekly gain

The total count of active U.S. drilling rigs continues to climb, rising by another 7 rigs to 908 for its 19th consecutive weekly increase, Baker Hughes reports in its latest survey.

Oil rigs rose by 2 to 722, also a 19th straight increase, while gas rigs gained 5 to 185; one rig is labeled miscellaneous; it was the first time the increase in gas rigs outpaced the gain for oil rigs since January.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UCO, DGAZ, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, GAZ, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, DCNG, OLEM