Theater stocks jump with pirates and lifeguards rolling in for the holiday

Exhibitor stocks head into a big movie weekend with a full head of steam.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is up 5.24% , while Regal Entertainment (RGC +1.6% ) and Cinemark (CNK +1.8% ) are also solidly higher. Not getting left behind, IMAX (IMAX +4.1% ) is bouncing back after a trip to its 52-week low this week.

This weekend brings Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Paramount's Baywatch to big screens across the nation. Box Office Mojo expects the pirates to bring in $81M over the extended four-day holiday and the lifeguards to tally up $29M.