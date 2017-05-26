Vodafone set to expand payment service further throughout Africa

Vodafone (VOD -0.1% ) is taking its thriving mobile payments service into more countries in Africa, according to its Kenyan business that launched the service a decade ago.

M-Pesa was created by Safaricom and is regulated by the Kenyan central bank, and it's been long expected to spread further into Africa. But South Africa's government has lodged objections, wanting its Vodacom (OTC:VODAF) to be the vehicle used for bigger continental expansion.

A share transfer of Vodafone's 35% stake in Safaricom to Vodacom (in which Vodafone owns a majority) has nullified those objections, and M-Pesa is free to expand further.

Safaricom says it will look at all markets where similar products previously failed, as well as Tanzania, where Vodacom runs a thriving payments service also called M-Pesa.