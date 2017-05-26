Chipotle updates on credit card breach

Chipotle (CMG -0.2% ) updates on the breach of its payment card system last month.

"The investigation identified the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale devices at certain Chipotle restaurants between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017. The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the POS device. There is no indication that other customer information was affected."

Shares of Chipotle are up 27% YTD.