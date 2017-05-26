Loop Capital still likes Amazon-survivor Best Buy

Loop Capital takes a victory lap after its long call on Best Buy (BBY -3% ) pays off.

"We believe the myriad investments Best Buy has made over the past several years (including in its stores, supply chain, and e-commerce operations) have continued to bear fruit—particularly as dedicated consumer electronics retailing competitors have fallen by the wayside," writes analyst Anthony Chukumba.

"We also think Best Buy's valuation will expand as investors increasingly realize the 'Amazon is going to put these guys out of business' bear argument is woefully misguided, in our view," he adds.

The investment firm ups it price target on Buy-rated Best Buy to $64.