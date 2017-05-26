Sarepta sells off 21% from intermediate high as FDA drags feet over request for Exondys 51 records

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT -3.9% ) underscores its volatile nature as it sells off over 21% from its intermediate high of $37.41 touched on May 19.

Investors are hitting the sell button in apparent response to a lawsuit filed against the FDA by journalist and NYU professor Charles Seife. It seems the agency is reticent to disgorge internal documents related to its controversial approval of DMD med Exondys 51 (eteplirsen) that he requested under the Freedom of Information Act. His complaint accuses the regulator of dragging its feet in responding to his request, filed in December, before finally rejecting it.

Seife sought emails between top officials, including former Commissioner Robert Califf, that mention the company, Duchenne and other keywords, in addition to correspondence between Califf and editors at the journal Annals of Neurology which published a study in 2013 providing evidence of eteplirsen's effectiveness. Just before the FDA approved the drug, Califf called for a retraction of the study, funded by Sarepta, calling it "misleading."

An FDA spokesperson stated that the agency "does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation."