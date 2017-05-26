Apple developing AI-focused chip

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is developing a chip made solely for artificial intelligence, according to Bloomberg. The chip could help Apple better integrate its AI across numerous products in a manner similar to advances by Amazon and Google.

Apple’s chip, called Apple Neural Engine within the company, would allow AI tasks to head to a dedicated processing spot rather than straddling the main processor and graphics chip.

A dedicated AI chip would save battery life, improve performance, and better ready Apple for its goals in augmented reality and self-driving cars.

Apple Neural Engine would join existing AI-capable chips from Qualcomm, Google, and Nvidia.