S&P ends week +1.4% for biggest weekly gain in a month

Stocks barely budged in quiet pre-holiday trading but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq still eked out a seventh straight day of new closing highs, capping off a strong week that saw the Dow gain 1.3%, the S&P climb 1.4% and the Nasdaq jump 2.1%.

"A lot of what we've seen this week is investors being pretty comfortable with their positions, and that's why we're seeing so little selling ahead of the long weekend," says Edward Jones strategist Kate Warne.

The consumer staples sector (+0.3%), along with consumer discretionary (+0.3%), topped today's leaderboard, thanks in part to Costco's better than expected earnings and revenues.

Today's participation was light, with just 683M shares changing hands at the NYSE floor vs. the 50-day simple moving average of 1.1B.

For the full week, an unlikely combination led the pack: shares of utilities companies and tech firms both gained more than 2% for the week.

U.S. crude oil rebounded from yesterday's nearly 5% drop, settling 1.8% higher at $49.80/bbl, paring the week's loss to 1.7%.

Treasury prices rose slightly, with the benchmark 10-year yield shedding a basis point to 2.25%.