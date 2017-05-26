Updated data on Endocyte's two lead product candidates to be presented at ASCO; shares up 16% after hours

Thinly traded micro cap Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) jumps 16% after hours on light volume on the heels of its announcement that updated data on top candidates EC1456 and EC1169 will be presented at ASCO.

EC1456: results from a two-part Phase 1 study, EC1456-01. Part A (dose escalation phase) involves 87 patients with advanced solid tumors and Part B (expansion phase) six patients with FR-positive non-small lung cancer as of the May 18 cutoff. Preliminary data on the first patient enrolled in the ovarian surgical study, EC1456-02, will also be presented (Abstract #2576).

EC1169: results from a two-part Phase 1 (same design as EC1456-01) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Data includes 24 taxane-exposed patients in Part A and 16 taxane-naive patients in Part B (Abstract #5038).