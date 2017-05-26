Petrobras, Shell fire up new FPSO vessel in Brazil pre-salt field

A first-of-its-kind FPSO vessel owned by Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has begun pumping oil from the pre-salt Santos Basin offshore Brazil, one of several major projects expected to make Brazil the second largest source of oil production growth after U.S. shale plays this year.

Shell says the companies started up their first cloned offshore vessel assembled with standard parts and equipment in the region, with the capability of extracting ~150K barrels of oil and 212M cf of natural gas daily at its peak.

The vessel is Shell’s 10th FPSO in the Santos Basin, where lifting costs are only $8/bbl, making it one of the most competitive in the world; the average well in the basin can pump 28K bbl/day of oil, breaking even at $35/bbl oil, rivaling some of the most prolific fields in west Texas, according to IHS Markit.