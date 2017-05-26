Analyst: GrubHub facing risks with driver classification

Food delivery name GrubHub (GRUB +3.5% ) faces an increasing risk that's hitting a number of companies in the "gig economy," says Monness Crespi Hardt: whether its delivery network may be treated as employees rather than contractors.

That's according to analyst James Cakmak, who notes the company pointed to the risk before but that happenings over at Uber (Private:UBER) "may end up accelerating driver classifications."

Cakmak, who has a Sell rating and $32 price target on GrubHub, (27% downside from today's close), says "given the growing chorus of negative sentiment against Uber, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more expeditious legal action in protecting drivers via reclassification, thereby resulting in broader implications for contract drivers beyond ride sharing."

Reclassifying drivers as W-2 filers vs. 1099s can increase employee costs by 20-30%, he notes.

On a positive note, he says the company is finally putting point-of-sale integration with dining establishments into place: with Oracle Hospitality, and deals with Breadcrumb and Toast, with NCR still a big one yet to be locked down.