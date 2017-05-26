Second deadly accident spurs scrutiny of Anadarko's Colorado operations

Anadarko Petroleum's (NYSE:APC) Colorado operations are poised to undergo further scrutiny following a second deadly accident in a little more than a month.

An explosion yesterday killed a worker and burned three others who were completing upgrades to a battery of oil storage tanks, shooting up flames just miles away from the unrelated gas blast on April 17 that killed two people in a home explosion.

Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper, a former petroleum geologist, says the two explosions apparently were not related but is calling for a review of all existing oil and gas operations in the state.