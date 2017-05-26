DragonWave tanks 29.3% after Q4 miss

DragonWave (DRWI +5% ) has slid 29.3% in postmarket trading late on a pre-holiday Friday after posting Q4 earnings that significantly missed Street estimates.

The company swung to a gross profit, and narrowed its net loss to shareholders to $3.9M, still deeper than forecast.

Our results in Q4 reflect the difficult operating conditions," says CEO Peter Allen, adding that the firm's been working on a credit restructuring and has engaged Alvarez & Marsal Canada to help find "strategic alternatives in relation to short term liquidity requirements.

Revenue breakout: Hardware and other, $6.85M (down 20.4%); services, $1.11M (down 67.9%).

Cash and equivalents came to $4.1M.

Conference call to come Monday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

