Deere now less tied to fluctuating commodity prices, BMO analyst says

Deere's (NYSE:DE) stock performance has long tended to fluctuate with the prices of farming commodities such as corn, but BMO Capital analyst Joel Tiss reaffirms his Outperform rating on the stock in the belief that the company has become less dependent on commodity prices than in the past.

The Deere "narrative has changed somewhat," Tiss writes, and now closely fits the mold of one of the "high-quality, cyclical companies that have successfully demonstrated an ability to rapidly flex production, cut costs and diversify revenue streams."

Tiss also says DE has "worked to reduce its earnings volatility while continuing to invest back into the business."