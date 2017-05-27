Amid Brazil's scandal, Batista brothers resign board leadership at JBS

In more fallout from Brazil's political scandal, the brother owners of meatpacking giant JBS (JBSAY -3.9% ) have resigned under pressure from senior posts at the company.

Joesley Batista has resigned as chairman of the board, and brother (and CEO) Wesley Batista resigned his vice chairmanship.

Wesley will remain as CEO and keep a seat on the board, but be replaced by his father, Jose Batista Sobrinho, as vice chairman. Taking over the chairman spot is former Procter & Gamble executive Tarek Farahat.

The Batistas were wrapped up in a plea bargain deal that accused the country's president, Michel Temer, of endorsing witness bribery -- but the company may yet face charges or a fine.

