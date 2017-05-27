Apple, too, is working on a dedicated AI chip

via Bloomberg:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is working on a processor devoted specifically to AI-related tasks. The chip is known internally as the Apple Neural Engine.

"Engineers at Apple are racing to catch their peers at Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the booming field of artificial intelligence. While Siri gave Apple an early advantage in voice-recognition, competitors have since been more aggressive in deploying AI across their product lines, including Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home digital assistants. An AI-enabled processor would help Cupertino, California-based Apple integrate more advanced capabilities into devices, particularly cars that drive themselves and gadgets that run augmented reality, the technology that superimposes graphics and other information onto a person’s view of the world. “Two of the areas that Apple is betting its future on require AI," said Gene Munster, former Apple analyst and co-founder of venture capital firm Loup Ventures. “At the core of augmented reality and self-driving cars is artificial intelligence.”

Apple may choose to discuss some of its latest advancements in AI at its annual developer’s conference in June.

The move follows similar announcements from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Google.