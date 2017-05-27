International Paper has 25% upside - Barron's

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has 25% upside plus a healthy dividend, Barron's says, as online retailing growth spurs demand for cardboard boxes from the world’s biggest producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging.

IP has hiked its annual payout, on average, by 12% over the past five years. The stock yields 3.5%.

Sales of boxes to Amazon is part of the story. While IP doesn't break out the percentage of sales that go to Amazon and other e-commerce firms, analysts estimate it at 6-7% of the company's total sales, up from 4% in 2015.

Fewer competitors means pricing and capacity are more disciplined, making the business more profitable and less volatile. "IP is still perceived as a very cyclical story, but it is less so today," says Harry Cohen, co-chief investment officer of ClearBridge Investments, which owns the stock.