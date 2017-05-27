Try on some Crocs - Barron's

In early May, Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares rose 23%, to $7.28, thanks to an unexpectedly strong Q1. But enthusiasm waned, and shares have dropped back to $6.45 as of Friday.

Barron's says investors should renew their faith: "The stock, which has lost 90% of its value since mid-2007, now costs about 20% of what you'd pay online for a pair of its "classic" clogs for kids. That's an excellent deal, as the Colorado-based company climbs back to profitability and finds a better fit in an increasingly competitive marketplace."

Robert Medway, co-founder of Royal Capital Management, which owns the stock, believes shares are worth at least $11. "This is a beat and raise if I've ever seen one," he says.