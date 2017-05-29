N.Korea fires ballistic missile

In the latest show of force, Pyongyang has launched another ballistic missile off its east coast, which flew for about 450km before landing in the Sea of Japan.

"As we agreed at the recent G7, the issue of North Korea is a top priority for the international community," Shinzo Abe told reporters. "Working with the U.S., we will take specific action to deter North Korea."

It's the isolated nation's 12th missile launch so far this year.

Nikkei flat at 19688; KOSPI -0.1% to 2,353.

