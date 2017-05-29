Merkel: Europe must plot its own destiny

Europe "must really take our fate into our own hands," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, underlining her frustration following the G7 and NATO meetings last week.

"I have experienced this in the last few days," she declared. Europe should act "of course in friendship with the U.S., Great Britain, as good neighbors wherever possible, also with Russia, also with other countries. But we must fight for our future ourselves."

