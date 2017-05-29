Fed's Williams still sees 3 rate hikes

"My view still is that three rate hikes this year makes sense," San Francisco Fed President John Williams told the Symposium on Asian Banking and Finance, co-hosted with the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

"Nothing has pushed me away from that. "The U.S. economy is about as close to the Fed's dual mandate goals as we've ever been."

Regarding unwinding the Fed's $4.5T balance sheet: It will be "widely telegraphed, gradual, and - frankly - boring... The more public understanding there is, the lesser the risk of market disruption and volatility."