S&P discusses China rating review

Standard & Poor's is likely to follow its regular ratings review schedule for China, and does not see any basis at this point for an out-of-schedule committee meeting, a senior director at the ratings service told Reuters.

Last week, Moody's cut its sovereign ratings on China by a notch, putting them on par with those of Fitch.

S&P is one step above the two agencies, holding an AA- rating with a negative outlook that it has maintained since March 2016.

ETFs: FXI, ASHR, YINN, EWH, CAF, FXP, YANG, KWEB, PGJ, GXC, CYB, HAO, CQQQ, CNY, MCHI, PEK, CHN, CHIQ, CHIX, TAO, QQQC, TDF, XPP, ASHS, CNXT, YXI, CHAU, YAO, CN, FCA, GCH, CHAD, FXCH, ECNS, CXSE, CHII, CHIM, KBA, CHIE, EWHS, JFC, FCHI, KFYP, AFTY, FHK, HAHA, ASHX, CNHX, XINA, CNYA, CWEB