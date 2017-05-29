Bitcoin correction as price falls 19%

Nearly $4B has been wiped off of the value of bitcoin in the past four days following a correction that has seen its price fall almost 19% from record highs.

On May 24, bitcoin hit an all-time high of $2.791.69, but the digital currency is currently trading at $2,267.73, according to data from CoinDesk.

"I think the pullback was just a profit taking, a correction from the skyrocketing prices of last week," said Bobby Lee, CEO of bitcoin exchange BTCC.

