WDC may change tactics for Toshiba bid

Backing away from an earlier demand for a majority stake, Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) may join a consortium of Japanese government money and KKR to bid for Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSYY) chip division, Reuters reports.

The concession could be a turning point in the hotly contested auction for the unit, which Toshiba has valued at at least ¥2T ($18B).

The group is expected to be the favored bidder as the presence of state-backed funds - Innovation Network Corp of Japan and the Development Bank of Japan - will be taken as as the government's stamp of approval.