"North Korea has shown great disrespect for their neighbor, China, by shooting off yet another ballistic missile ... but China is trying hard!" President Trump said on Twitter.

Kim Jong Un is said to have supervised the test of the new ballistic missile controlled by a precision guidance system (a breakthrough in missile technology) and ordered a "bigger gift package to the Yankees" in retaliation for American military provocation.

