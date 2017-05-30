Oil prices continue to slip

Markets are concerned that OPEC production cuts may not be enough to reduce a global oversupply after OPEC producers last week agreed to extend cuts for 9 more months, but kept them at current levels.

Goldman Sachs has also lowered its 2017 price forecast for WTI to $52.39/bbl, pointing out oil needs to stay around the $50 mark to discourage a ramp up in shale production.

Crude futures -0.4% to $49.61/bbl.

