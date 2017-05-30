Orbotech announces $24M order from flat panel display manufacturer CHOT

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) announced a $24M order with Xianyang CaiHong Optoelectronics Technology Co. Ltd. (CHOT).

The Orbotech solutions ordered are for phase I of CHOT's new Gen 8.6 fab in Xianyang, China, and are designed to support the manufacture of a monthly capacity of 60,000 panels.

"As the demand for LCD televisions grows, Orbotech continues to deliver advanced solutions that improve manufacturing process efficiencies and support the industry's increasingly complex technologies," stated Mr. Edu Meytal, President of Orbotech Pacific Display.

FPD products bookings are anticipated to reach, by the end of Q2, approximately $300M for the trailing 12 months.

"We are very pleased with the intensified demand for our innovative display solutions, particularly over the trailing 12 months," said Gil Oron, Corporate Vice President and President of the FPD Division. "This increased demand for Orbotech's LCD and OLED solutions is testament to the advanced technology of our solutions and the close cooperation with our customers which enable us to develop accurate, reliable solutions for their current and future needs."

