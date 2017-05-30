Investors ready for week of data

Although "Sell in May" fell short this year with solid gains in the U.S., traders are already looking ahead to see what June will bring for stocks and the markets.

They'll get a head start this week with an economic data deluge ranging from the monthly jobs report to figures on trade, construction spending, manufacturing and the Fed's Beige Book.

"If anything you might want to buy in May and sell in November," said Chris Zaccarelli, CIO at Cornerstone Financial Partners.