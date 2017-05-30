Symantec: Barclays upgrades to Overweight

Barclays upgrades Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Price target to $38 from $34. Implied upside 28% .

"We are upgrading SYMC to Overweight for three reasons: (1) SYMC has gotten more competitive in several parts of Enterprise security, and the increasing subscription mix should show this in accelerating revenue growth in FY18; (2) it should not take significant penetration into Norton's ~25M subscriber base to realize revenue synergies from LifeLock; (3) we think SYMC can generate $1.5-2B in annual FCF.

"We also think next week's analyst day will be a positive catalyst, and would be buyers ahead of that.

Related: Intel Shows How Ludicrous Symantec's Valuation Is (Feb. 27)