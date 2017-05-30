Five Below: Barcap bumps PT on Spinner craze, still sees downside

In a note titled "Spinners! Yes, It Is that Big of a Trend," Barclays bumps its FIve Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) price target to $49 from $42. Implied downside 7% .

Says that based on internet search interest, spinners "may be a much larger phenomenon than the Rainbow Loom, Shopkins, or slime."

"It is difficult to know to what extent FIVE was able to capitalize on the spinner trend in 1Q given it became popular so quickly and there were supply issues, but now spinners have become ubiquitous in brick and mortar stores and online, but nevertheless we believe FIVE is participating in the trend in a meaningful way."