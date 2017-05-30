Biohaven Pharma completes enrollment of trigriluzole in rare progressive movement disorder; shares ahead 3% premarket

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (NYSE:BHVN) hits the enrollment target of 180 patients in its late-stage study assessing BHV-4157 (trigriluzole) for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), a group of genetic disorders characterized by the progressive loss of coordination of gait and poor coordination of hand, speech and eye movements that affects ~22K Americans. There are currently no approved medicines for the condition.

The primary endpoint of the trial is the difference from baseline to week 8 in a scale called SARA.

The company says it expects to file a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA next year.

Orphan Drug- and Fast Track-tagged trigriluzole is a novel tripeptide prodrug based on Biohaven's glutamate modulator platform.