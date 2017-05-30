Futures lower with data on tap

U.S. stock index futures are down about 0.2% as investors return from Memorial Day weekend with a focus on economic reports later in the session.

On today's calendar: Personal income and outlays, S&P Case-Shiller HPI, consumer confidence and Dallas Fed manufacturing data.

Oil is down 0.3% at $49.64/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1167/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat 2.24%.

