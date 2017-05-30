Janssen Biotech in-licenses IBD candidate from Protagonist Therapeutics for up to ~$1B; Protagonist up 42% premarket

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech inks an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) for the development, manufacture and commercialization of PTG-200 for the treatment of Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC).

Under the terms of the agreement, Protagonist will receive $50M upfront, $125M if Janssen elects to maintain the license into Phase 2B development, $200M if Janssen elects to proceed into late-stage development, up to $615M in additional milestones and ten-to-mid-teen royalties on global net sales.

Protagonist has an option to provide up to 30% of the detailing in the U.S. through its own salesforce. If it elects to do so, Janssen will reimburse it for the costs of doing so.

PTG-200 is an orally available interleukin-23 (IL-23) receptor antagonist currently in preclinical development.