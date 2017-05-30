Intel announces new Core X processors to challenge AMD

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announces a new line of Core X desktop processors at Computex in Taipei. The Core X line starts at the lower end with a Core i5 update and tops out with the Core i9 Extreme.

The Core i5-7640X is $242 and contains 4-cores and 4-threads. The i9 Extreme has 18-cores and 36-threads. Higher end Core X models will come with Turbo Boost Max 3.0 to ensure that each processor is using those cores to the best advantage.

All of the Core X processors will work with the upcoming Intel X299 motherboard chipset. Platforms start at a modified version of Kaby Lake on the low end and a modified Skylake at the higher end.

Intel provides a performance update for the forthcoming Coffee Lake stating the platform performed 30% better than the previous generation according to one benchmark. Coffee Lake is expected later this year.

Intel’s Core X family is battling Advanced Micro Devices’ (NASDAQ:AMD) Ryzen processors, which will update later this year with a “Threadripper” model that contains 16-cores and 32-threads.