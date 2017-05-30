Bristol-Myers and Array Bio to explore Opdivo/binimetinib combo in colorectal cancer; Array up 5% premarket

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) ink a clinical research collaboration to assess the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and MEK inhibitor binimetinib for the potential treatment colorectal cancer patients with microsatellite stable tumors.

The partnership will commence with a Phase 1/2 study to establish optimal dosing regimens for further trials and to explore preliminary efficacy. Top-line results should be available in H2.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will jointly support the study with Array being the sponsor (BMY is supplying product).