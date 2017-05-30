Bristol-Myers and Array Bio to explore Opdivo/binimetinib combo in colorectal cancer; Array up 5% premarket

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) ink a clinical research collaboration to assess the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and MEK inhibitor binimetinib for the potential treatment colorectal cancer patients with microsatellite stable tumors.
The partnership will commence with a Phase 1/2 study to establish optimal dosing regimens for further trials and to explore preliminary efficacy. Top-line results should be available in H2.
Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will jointly support the study with Array being the sponsor (BMY is supplying product).
Array is up 5% premarket on average volume.