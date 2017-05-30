Lonestar Resources buys Eagle Ford properties for $116M in cash and stock

Lonestar Resources (NASDAQ:LONE) agrees to acquire oil and gas properties in Eagle Ford Shale play from unnamed sellers for $116.6M in cash and stock, consisting of $105M in cash and 2.6M common shares.

LONE says the properties have proved reserves of 25.4M barrels of oil, 3.1M barrels of natural gas liquids, and 17.5B cf of natural gas, equating to 31.4M boe.

LONE says the deals increase its total proved reserves by 70% to 76.3M boe, raises the crude oil mix of its proved reserves to 69% from 62%, improves its net oil and gas production by 39% to 7,318 boe/day, increases its net drilling locations by 70% to 263 net locations, and increases proved net drilling inventory by 68% to 237 net locations.