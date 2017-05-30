Western Australia premier eases off tax threat on BHP, Rio Tinto

Tensions over potentially massive taxes on BHP and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) by the Western Australia state government ease off, as the state's premier concedes the government’s proposed plan looks unlikely.

Premier Mark McGowan had suggested on Sunday that the government could ask the mining giants to pay out an iron ore tax early in a one-off lump sum, which potentially could total billions of dollars.

“We have a very major budget issue in Western Australia and it’s quite catastrophic,” McGowan said, adding that to address the problem, "one of the options that has been suggested obviously is whether or not there is a buyout of the lease rental fee.”

As the price of iron ore plunged below US$60/metric ton following the news, the premier yesterday stressed that the proposal would only go through with the consent of the miners and a GST exemption from the federal government.