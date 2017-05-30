Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) initiated with Outperform rating and $46 (93% upside) price target by William Blair.

Ovid Therapeutics (Pending:OVID) initiated with Market Perform rating by JMP Securities, Cowen and William Blair. Cowen: $14 (0% upside) price target.

UroGen Pharma (Pending:URGN) initiated with Buy rating and $27 (50% upside) price target by Jefferies.

pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) initiated with Buy rating and $8 (262% upside) price target by Rodman & Renshaw.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) initiated Buy rating and $9 (108% upside) price target by Rodman & Renshaw.