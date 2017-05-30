Buffalo Wild Wings CEO talks strategy ahead of board vote

A new letter from Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) CEO Sally Smith was sent to shareholders ahead of the board vote. Key snippets from the letter on the restaurant operator's strategy are posted below.

"Buffalo Wild Wings continues to perform well, achieving positive same-store sales growth in the First Quarter of 2017 and generating substantial free cash flow."

"We are testing smaller footprint units that can be opened in more population-dense areas, focusing on takeout and delivery."

"We are working to drive traffic and check size through new marketing programs and to lower our costs through multiple projects throughout the company."

"We have made our balance sheet more efficient and our management structure leaner."

"In these challenging times, we surely need fresh thinking and new ideas, but we also cannot afford to reinvent everything or unknowingly try again things that don’t work."

BWLD -2.16% premarket to $147.75.

Source: Press Release