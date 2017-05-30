Exelon to retire Three Mile Island in 2019, earlier than expected

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) says it will prematurely retire its Three Mile Island nuclear power plant by Sept. 30, 2019, absent needed policy reforms, a week after failing to sell its electricity at the PJM Interconnection capacity auction for the 2020-21 planning year.

EXC says it is taking the first steps to shut down the nuclear plant: informing key stakeholders, including sending the PJM a deactivation notice; planning to book charges of $65M-$110M in 2017 and accelerate $1 B-$1.1B in depreciation and amortization charges through the announced shutdown date; terminating capital investment projects for the plant; and canceling 2019 fuel purchases and outage planning that will impact ~1,500 outage workers.

The Three Mile Island plant has 675 full-time workers and another 1,500 contract workers.