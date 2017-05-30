Samsung announces VR live streaming with UFC, X-Games

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) announces new sports and entertainment partnerships to bring live streaming events to the company’s virtual reality headset.

The VR Live Pass partnership includes UFC, X-Games, and Live Nation with at least three major events planned for this summer. Further events could follow, but Samsung right now benefits from scoring these partners before the VR competitors.

Samsung’s Gear VR is a mobile headset that requires the user to put a Galaxy smartphone into the headset. The headset’s lenses split the phone image in two to create the VR experience. Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Daydream View is the competing mobile VR headset.

Mobile VR headsets have a lower price point but a lower visual experience than the higher-end, PC-tethered models such as the Sony PlayStation VR and Facebook’s Oculus Rift.

IDC predicts that the virtual reality headset market will reach 99.4M units in 2021 compared to the 10.1M in 2016, which represents a 58% CAGR over the five-year forecast term.