Gilead's BIC/FTC/TAF successful in four late-stage HIV studies

Four clinical trials assessing the non-inferiority of Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) fixed-dose combination of bictegravir (50 mg) and emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (200 mg/25 mg) (BIC/FTC/TAF) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection all met their primary objectives.

Three of the studies (1489, 1490, 1844) compared BIC/FTC/TAF to regimens containing dolutegravir, while the fourth (1878) compared the combo against a suppressive regimen of two nucleoside/nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors and a boosted protease inhibitor in virologically suppressed patients. The data will be submitted for presentation at future scientific conferences.

Bictegravir is an integrase strand transfer inhibitor, emtricitabine a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor and TAF (Vemlidy) a prodrug of tenofovir that delivers similar efficacy as TDF as 1/10th the dose.

The company expects to submits marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe this year.

