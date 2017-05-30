J. M. Smucker acquires the Wesson oil brand

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) acquire the Wesson oil brand from Conagra Brands in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$285M.

The company expects to realize a tax benefit of ~$45M.

Under the terms of the agreement, Conagra will continue to manufacture products sold under the Wesson brand and provide certain other transition services for up to one year following the close of the transaction.

Smucker anticipates the acquisition to add annual net sales of approximately $230M.

The transaction is expected to generate EBITDA of ~$30M and add $0.10 to EPS in the first full year after closing. Annual cost synergies of ~$20M are also seen.

