Union threatens to restart strike at Barrick Gold's Veladero mine

Miners at Barrick Gold's (ABX +0.9% ) Veladero operation in Argentina will resume a strike next month if talks with management fail to resolve a contractual dispute, a union leader says following the end of a 35-hour weekend strike involving ~2,500 workers.

The strike, which began early on Sunday, ended after authorities set a negotiating period of 15 working days with the Argentine government overseeing the talks, but the union says the strike will resume if there is no resolution by June 19.

Leaching activities at Veladero have been restricted since March 29 when a pipe carrying cyanide solution used for processing gold from ore failed at the mine's heap leach facility; ABX says construction needed to resume full operations at the mine was not affected by the work stoppage, and it still expects to resume normal leaching activities in the second half of June.