ImmunoGen receives $30M on license amendments with Sanofi

ImmunoGen (IMGN +4% ) and an affiliate of Sanofi (SNY -0.3% ) amend their 2003 collaboration and license agreement related to the latter's development of compounds using ImmunoGen's technology.

Under the terms of the amended agreement, Sanofi has exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize isatuximab (SAR650984), in Phase 3 for multiple myeloma, SAR566658, in Phase 2 for triple-negative breast cancer, SAR408701 for the treatment of a range of solid tumors and an additional antibody-drug conjugate directed to an undisclosed target.

The companies have also amended a separate 2013 exclusive license that grants Sanofi sole rights to SAR428926 for the treatment of solid tumors.

ImmunoGen will receive a $30M payment in consideration of the amendments and agreeing to forego the right to limited co-promotion in the U.S. (2003 deal) in addition to future milestones or royalties under both contracts.