Stocks open mostly lower post-holiday; Amazon tops $1,000

Stocks open mostly lower following the extended holiday weekend, pulling back from record levels set last week, although the Nasdaq inches higher as Amazon tops $1,000 for the first time; S&P and Dow -0.1% , Nasdaq +0.1% .

European bourses are lower, with France's CAC -0.6% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat, while China's Shanghai Composite was closed for a holiday.

U.S. Treasury prices barely moved following April personal income and spending data, with the benchmark 10-year yield down a basis point at 2.23%.

U.S. crude oil is -1.3% at $49.13/bbl, weighed by concerns that the latest OPEC production cuts may not be enough to drain the global glut.

Still ahead: consumer confidence, Dallas Fed manufacturing