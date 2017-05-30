TiVo +7.8% as Piper looks to early Comcast renewal

A preliminary ITC ruling in its favor means TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) could see a renewal of its business with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Piper Jaffray says.

That could mean quarterly revenue of $14M-$14.5M if it gets signed in 2017, outside of a possible catch-up payment, Cowen's Robert Stone writes.

TiVo shares are up 7.8% .

The ITC ruled on a preliminary basis that two TiVo patents were violated by Comcast, Arris and Technicolor -- a decision Piper Jaffray notes could increase the prospect of a TiVo-Comcast renewal this year.

Piper's Michael Olson has a $25 price target on TiVo, implying more than 52% upside from Friday's close.