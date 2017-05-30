Reuters: U.S. may put emergency tariffs on solar imports

The U.S. tells the WTO that it is considering placing emergency "safeguard" tariffs on imported solar cells, Reuters reports, a move that could benefit U.S.-based solar players at the expense of Asian competitors.
The U.S. decision follows a petition to the U.S. International Trade Commission by Suniva Inc, claiming the volume of imports rose by 51.6% between 2012 and 2016 while the value of those imports jumped 62.8% to $8.3B from $5.1B, according to a WTO filing.
The petition also says U.S. producers' domestic market share fell to 11% from 21% in 2012 despite a $4B growth of the U.S. market over the same period.
In early trading: FSLR +5.9%, SPWR +2.9%, CSIQ +2.1%, YGE +1.8%, JKS +0.7%, ENPH +0.6%, JASO +0.1%, RUN flat, VSLR flat, SOL -0.5%.