Reuters: U.S. may put emergency tariffs on solar imports

The U.S. tells the WTO that it is considering placing emergency "safeguard" tariffs on imported solar cells, Reuters reports, a move that could benefit U.S.-based solar players at the expense of Asian competitors.

The U.S. decision follows a petition to the U.S. International Trade Commission by Suniva Inc, claiming the volume of imports rose by 51.6% between 2012 and 2016 while the value of those imports jumped 62.8% to $8.3B from $5.1B, according to a WTO filing.

The petition also says U.S. producers' domestic market share fell to 11% from 21% in 2012 despite a $4B growth of the U.S. market over the same period.

In early trading: FSLR +5.9% , SPWR +2.9% , CSIQ +2.1% , YGE +1.8% , JKS +0.7% , ENPH +0.6% , JASO +0.1% , RUN flat, VSLR flat, SOL -0.5% .

ETFs: TAN, KWT